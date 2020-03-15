Buyanga’s child custody fight enters uncharted territory

By Adeline Mapfumo

A battle over child custody between business tycoon Frank Buyanga and ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa has reached crescendo, with the former lover being barred from accessing their four-year-old boy.

Muteswa said it was 150 days since she last saw her son, adding she feared the child could end up being removed from the courts’ jurisdiction.

“Buyanga has routinely removed the minor child from this jurisdiction against the existence of an order barring him from doing so, granted by Justice Jacob Manzunzu,” Muteswa said.

Buyanga is the owner of African Medallion Group.

Muteswa through her lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya, this week filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court, looking for an order to overturn a ruling that prevented her from accessing her son.

“An urgent chamber application is hereby made to a judge sitting in the chambers for an order suspending the execution of an order of this honourable court barring applicant – the custodial parent of a minor child – from seeing her five-year-old son, thereby further dispossessing the custodian parent of her custodial rights,” read the application.

Muteswa believes that the interim custody of their son, which was granted to Buyanga by the High Court, after he had said she did not have accommodation for the child, was technically fraudulent.