Govt to pay 53% of exam fees

By Yeukai Tazira

Government is going to pay 53 percent of the June and November examination fees for all candidates in public schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has said.

Cain Mathema
Minister Mathema said Government had already released $150 million towards preparations of the examinations. Parents will foot the remainder.

He said Government, Local Authority and non-profit mission schools will be the only ones to benefit.

“I would now like to advise all parents and guardians in Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced levels. Government will be contributing 53 percent of the examination fees in public schools while parents and guardians will take up 47 percent,” he said. The Herald

