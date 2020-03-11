Serial robber, rapist nabbed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A suspected serial robber who was also on a raping spree was yesterday dragged to court and was referred to the High Court for bail considerations.

The suspect, Costar Kabvuratsiye 28, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Kubvuratsiye is also expected to be back in court facing several other similar counts.

In the first count, the complainant is a 22 year old woman who was Kabvuratsiye’s girlfriend for one week.

The court heard that on April 14 last year, the complainant was walking from N Richards along a certain path toward towards Tynwald South with Kabvuratsiye and along the way, he dragged her into the bush and raped her.

After raping her, he forcibly took her wallet and phone then ran away.

Police made investigations tracking his phone leading to his arrest.

In the second, the complainant is a 21 year old woman who left her home after her house maid had told her that she met a certain man who wanted a shopkeeper and she met Kabvuratsiye who told her that it was his sister who needed shop workers.

The two agreed to walk to his sister’s place of residence and used a foot path connecting to Lenana Park from Sanganai.

On the way, Kabvuratsiye blocked the complainant and ordered her to surrender everything she had and she handed her cellphone before he raped her.

Kabvuratsiye then ran away leaving the complainant at the scene, she filed a police report and her phone was recovered.

The third complainant is alleged to have heard from her cousin that there was a certain man seeking for a shop keeper and she was interested.

She was given a mobile number to contact the person who then appeared to be a lady.

They agreed to meet at Total Service Station in the CBD but she didn’t see him and when she called him, she was told to get to Westlea and the person advised her that she was sending her brother to pick her up.

The brother appeared to be Kabvuratsiye who came and picked her up and on their way to the alleged house, he dragged her into a maize field and raped her before stealing her phones and money. H-Metro