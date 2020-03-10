Bulawayo Bomber’s hopes shattered AGAIN… denied visa to Germany

By Ricky Zililo

Former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo’s hopes of a fight in Germany suffered a blow after he failed to get a visa.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean boxer was billed to trade leather with Ukraine-born heavyweight pugilist Oleksandr Zakhozhyi in a non-title fight on March 28.

A disappointed Moyo, popularly known as The Bulawayo Bomber, said the fight has been rescheduled to May 23.

“I was booked for March 9 and the fight organisers felt that since it takes 15 working days to have the visa processed, it would be late and they cancelled the match. The fight is now set for May 23,” said Moyo.

Visa problems also prevented Moyo from fighting in Germany and Russia last year after getting short notice invites.

His scheduled fight against Evgeny Romanov in Russia was cancelled due to a late visa application in August 2019.

A month later he was denied a visa to fight German Hussein Muhammed at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall.

Moyo will not break camp, but continue training to keep in shape.

The Bulawayo Bomber last fought in May last year when he controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland.

Moyo has nine career wins, five losses and two draws, while Zakhozhyi has an impressive 13-unbeaten career fights. The Chronicle