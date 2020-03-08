Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Born-again Tapuwa Kapini ties the knot after 15-year relationship

By Mehluli Sibanda

Going to church where he got a new purpose for life pushed footballer Tapuwa Kapini to formalise his marriage with his long-time sweetheart, Sandra Chawanda after 15 years of being together.

Tapuwa Kapini with his wife Sandra on their wedding day
Kapini and his wife recently had a white wedding in Johannesburg, South Africa where they are based with the ceremony attended by just over 60 people.

His wife is the younger sister of former Warriors defensive stalwart Ephraim Chawanda.

Before that, Kapini had just paid lobola for his wife with no wedding having taken place. The couple is blessed with three children, two girls and one boy.

Tapuwa Kapini and longtime sweetheart Sandra Chawanda
“We have been together for 15 years now. I had just paid lobola, we realised nothing will ever change, we now have children. We have been going to Christian Family Church for five years, that is when we began to see things in a different way,’’ Kapini said.

A recognition that his partner deserves happiness in order for him to also prosper in what he does is what also motivated the Highlands Park goalkeeper to validate their marriage.

Tapuwa Kapini with his son Michael.
“When you grow up these things come naturally, she deserves to be happy and I am also stress free at work.

Tapuwa Kapini’s daughter Lerato.
“I am so happy we found each other even more, the church environment changed our lives for the better. Church taught me to be humble, kind in life, you can’t live your life the same way all the time.”

The two met in Bulawayo in 2005 when Kapini was still playing for Highlanders, with their first child Lerato born in 2006, the second one came in 2010 while the last is turning two this year. Sunday News

