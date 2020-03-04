Millers import 10 000 metric tonnes of maize, blame GOVT for delays

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) is crying foul over what it claims is government’s failure to pay ZWD120 million in roller meal subsidy refunds which date back from last year December adding that this was affecting the constant supply of the staple food.

In a statement, GMAZ spokesperson Garikai Chaunza on Tuesday said government failed to pay the funds that are normally supposed to be settled within seven days.

Chaunza confirmed they were waiting for a review of the price of subsidised roller meal following last week’s review of the maize producer price from $4 000 to $6 958 per tonne.

“The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) is happy to announce that we have so far managed to import 10 000 metric tonnes of maize from South Africa, whose efforts have been made possible by the government which has given us the opportunity to import.

“We are, however, waiting for a review of the price of roller meal subsidy from the government so that we pump the product into the market and hope to improve the supply of the commodity within the next 30 days.

“Millers are currently owed an excess of ZWD120 million by the government in roller subsidy refunds dating back from last December, and this is affecting the constant supply of roller meal. Under normal circumstances, the subsidy payments should come within seven days,” Chaunza said.

Chaunza added that the GMAZ national Chairman Tafadzwa Musarara was, “on a regional and international crusade where he is engaging with grain producers and suppliers, as we intensify grain procurement with the aim of complementing government efforts of ensuring food security.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic has also affected GMAZ trips to Asia and related destinations where they intended to procure rice, maize, and wheat.

Against this background, government has continued to subsidise basic commodities with the recent one being the setting up of garrison shops for members of the military. Nehanda Radio