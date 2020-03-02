Tip-off leads to major bust . . . 11 homes raided for $55 000 property

By Michell Zvanyanya

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two men who went on a housebreaking spree and stole property worth more than $55 000 from eleven houses.

Brandon Sibanda (20) and Kelvin Ndlovu (23), were arrested on Friday following a tip off from members of the public.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of the pair and said their accomplice yet to be identified, was still at large.

Chief Insp Ncube said the gang had carved out a hideout in a bush between Bulawayo Polytechnic College and Milton Junior School, where they stashed their loot and mapped out strategies to rob residents.

He said between December last year and last Friday, the trio broke into several houses and stole property worth more than $55 000.

“I can confirm the arrest of two accused persons for breaking into eleven houses and stealing property worth more than $55 000.

“The third accomplice yet to be identified, is still at large. The trio stole property worth $55 657 and were arrested following a raid by Hillside Detectives after they got information from members of the public,” he said.

Chief Insp Ncube said following the pair’s arrest, police recovered property worth $42 592, some of it stashed at their hideout.

He said some of the houses the gang broke into are in Hillside, Sunninghill, Selbourne Park and North End suburbs.

He said the trio broke into one of the houses in Sunninghill suburb on two separate occasions on February 23 and 26 and got away with property worth $18 197.

Chief Insp Ncube said the gang also broke into a house in North End suburb and got away with property worth $20 000.

He said the stolen property included a television sets, laptops, clothes and other household property.

Chief Insp Ncube said the arrest was a relief to residents who were being terrorised by the gang that had established a “home” in the bush.

He commended members of the public for working together with the police leading to the arrest of the two accused. The Chronicle