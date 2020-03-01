Zupco bus knocks down pupil

By Mollet Ndebele

A Grade Six pupil at Masuku Primary School in Tshabalala, Bulawayo is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mpilo Central Hospital after being knocked down by a bus on Friday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“The incident involved a Mayezane Tours bus (under the Zupco contract) which was heading to town when it knocked down a pupil who was on his way to school.

“The driver seemed to have failed to exercise due caution as students were crossing the road. The bus had 60 passengers on board and no one was injured,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged motorists to exercise caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians.

However, Insp Ncube said police have also noticed that pedestrians were also not exercising caution when crossing the roads.

“We have realised that most pedestrians just cross the road anyhow. In town I have seen some crossing when the robot is red therefore I would advise members of the public to be extra careful on the roads and to follow traffic lights because they are not only meant for cars but pedestrians too,” said Insp Ncube. Sunday News