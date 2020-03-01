Body found in ditch: Foul play suspected

By Mollet Ndebele

A 47-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near Munyoro Shopping Centre in Nkulumane, Bulawayo last week in what relatives suspect could have been a case of murder.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the body of Charles Gomane was found in a ditch.

“The deceased was found lying next to a ditch along the main road near the shopping centre on Tuesday at around 8am. Investigations are still underway on the cause of death,” said Insp Ncube.

However, members of his family said they suspect that he was killed on his way home from a beer drink.

In an interview, the deceased’s sister, Miss Elizabeth Gomane said when she saw the body of Gomane the neck was swollen.

“I suspect that my brother was murdered because I heard that he had gone with a lot of money to the bar and robbers could have trailed him on his way home.

“When we found the body his wallet was missing,” said Miss Gomane.

The deceased’s wife, Ms Zanele Ndlovu said she was shocked when her husband did not show up.

“He left home on Monday at around 7pm with his friend but he never came back.

“I suspect that my husband was murdered by someone he knew because when the police interrogated some of his drinking mates their stories were a bit vague and they keep telling different stories.

“I will not disclose the name but one of his friends is spreading rumours that my husband died from seizures.

“This particular friend has not attended the funeral proceedings, we last saw him on Tuesday when the body was found.

“I suspect he is guilty about something or he knows the people who murdered him,” said Ms Ndlovu. Sunday News