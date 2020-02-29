Bodies of Shamva miners’ retrieved

By Fungai Lupande

The bodies of two employees of Lumbo 18 Zuze Mining Syndicate in Shamva, who died after a mineshaft they were working in collapsed last Sunday, were retrieved yesterday.

The bodies of Serima Luckson (32) and the other employee whose identity is yet to be ascertained were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary.

Police Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu said police were trying to identify the man and to locate his relatives.

He appealed to miners to properly register and legalise their mining activities.

“We are also appealing to mine owners to keep and maintain a proper record of their employees’ identification,” he said.

“We encourage miners to practise safe mining methods to avoid unnecessary tragedies.”

The mine is owned by Mr Zuze Masauso.

Meanwhile, an artisanal miner died at Stories Mine in Mazowe on Wednesday when a rock fell and struck him while he was working in one of the shafts.

Willard Jambwa (32) of Uzumba in Murehwa had gone to Stories Mine in the company of other illegal gold panners.

They entered the mineshaft and started working when the rock fell and struck Jambwa, who died on the spot. The Herald