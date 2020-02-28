Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Reform or Deform: Chamisa tells ED

18,974

By Philemon Jambaya

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reform or deform.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Chamisa was addressing members of the western diplomatic core and party members at the launch of the 20 Principles for reliable Inclusive and Credible Elections In Zimbabwe (PRICE).

Chamisa said ZANU PF and Mnangagwa cannot reform itself from power but the people of Zimbabwe will make sure that they reform or deform as they approach the 2023 plebiscite.

Related Articles

Chamisa dumps Mbeki mediation

34,894

MDC youths label Mnangagwa a security threat…. urge…

26,941

Civil servants threaten to resist tax meant to pamper army…

20,709

Mnangagwa wants to pamper military with subsidised basic…

48,239

“Freedom is not a father Christmas affair, it is not a donation, we cannot expect ZANU PF to be the donor, they cannot donate what they do not have, they are not a source of freedom,ZANU PF and Mnangagwa must reform or deform.

“If you do not reform you will deform and when you deform you are out,” Chamisa said.

The MDC has been calling for reforms since time immemorial without getting an ear from ZANU PF.

Political analyst Tafadzwa Makuya told Zim Morning Post that researches and policy documents which are being launched by the MDC were necessary but there is high need of advocacy especially in Parliament.

“The researches and policy papers are good especially for academic purposes I expect the MDC to push for reforms from Parliament thus the only place where they can win this war,” Makuya. Zim Morning Post

You might also like More from author
Comments