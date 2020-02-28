Reform or Deform: Chamisa tells ED

By Philemon Jambaya

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reform or deform.

Chamisa was addressing members of the western diplomatic core and party members at the launch of the 20 Principles for reliable Inclusive and Credible Elections In Zimbabwe (PRICE).

Chamisa said ZANU PF and Mnangagwa cannot reform itself from power but the people of Zimbabwe will make sure that they reform or deform as they approach the 2023 plebiscite.

“Freedom is not a father Christmas affair, it is not a donation, we cannot expect ZANU PF to be the donor, they cannot donate what they do not have, they are not a source of freedom,ZANU PF and Mnangagwa must reform or deform.

“If you do not reform you will deform and when you deform you are out,” Chamisa said.

The MDC has been calling for reforms since time immemorial without getting an ear from ZANU PF.

Political analyst Tafadzwa Makuya told Zim Morning Post that researches and policy documents which are being launched by the MDC were necessary but there is high need of advocacy especially in Parliament.

“The researches and policy papers are good especially for academic purposes I expect the MDC to push for reforms from Parliament thus the only place where they can win this war,” Makuya. Zim Morning Post