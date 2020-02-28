PICTURES: Launch of “Being God’s Daughter” devotional in the UK

Over 40 women, mostly Zimbabweans, converged on The Lytton Restaurant in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, UK for the launch of the daily devotional book “Being God’s Daughter.”

The ladies came from West Midlands, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Wales dressed up in coordinated colours which added to the buzzing mood and also made the Devotional stand out. The books were displayed around the hall giving the hall a regal look.

On the traditional tea menu were homemade scones, a variety of cakes finger sandwiches, marmalade, cream which the women feasted on.

Although the weather did not look particularly good, that did not deflect the ladies’ spirits.

There was prayer, singing, dancing and ululating. Music played in background. A heartfelt vote of thanks was given to those who authored the Devotional and those who worked behind the scenes in getting the book published. It was followed by a summary on how the book came about.

Women testified on their life stories which made the moment special and intimate and special. Every woman in attendance was in admiration of what God had done through them.

All in all the day was full of laughter and joy.

One after another each author had their book signing picture taken and their book order handed over to them. Some ordered in 100, 50, 30, 20, 10 and a total of 1000 copies were distributed on Saturday. The intention is to flood the market around the globe with the Devotional.

Over 56 women across the globe collaborated to author the 365-Day Devotional Book aimed at reframing the mind-sets of other women and bridging the gap into excellence.

The Devotional is an offshoot of “Daddy’s Girls, which started out as a WhatsApp group before progressing into a global movement that encompasses women from different nationalities.

You can follow, like, add them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook via the following:

Facebook – Being God’s Daughter Devotional

Instagram – bgddevotional

Twitter – BGDD – Being God’s Daughter Devotional

Email Enquiries – [email protected]