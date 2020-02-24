Ti Gonzi, Ishan shine at Star FM Awards

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

It was a night to remember for local rapper Ti Gonzi (real name Tinashe Gonzara) and afro-fusion artiste Ishan (real name Isheanesu Chigagura) on Saturday as the duo, other than scooping most of the Star FM Music Awards, put on a scintillating performance too.

The duo walked away with five awards, Best African pop song, Best Newcomer, Best Collaboration, Most played on Star FM and Song of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, Ti Gonzi, who felt robbed at the recently held Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) where he did not win, commended the radio station for its fairness.

“I didn’t believe we were going to win. It came as a shock. I’d like to thank the radio station for supporting our local talent and believing in us. Music is for the people and I’m dedicating this award to the ghetto. That is where I come from,” said Ti Gonzi as he accepted one of his awards.

During the awards ceremony, the duo performed their hit song Kure which shot them to stardom.

Not to be left out was gospel musician Janet Manyowa who bagged Best Gospel Song and Best Female Artiste. Zimdancehall singer, Nutty O, who scooped the Best Zimdancehall song, gong also performed his winning track, Vroom. Bulawayo’s fast rising afro pop group Ngoma Ingoma, who were the house band at the Zimas, were named the Best Duo/Group at the Star FM Awards showing that they are on the right track.

However, the best part of the show was when renowned sungura maestro, Alick Macheso was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Tafadzwa Nyarara singer showed humility by accepting the award with one knee on the ground. He went on to thank Star FM and its listeners for supporting his career throughout the years.

Before the ceremony, which was in its second edition took place, the likes of Vimbai Zimuto stole the limelight with her African print, glittering dress and Diana Ross hairstyle on the red carpet. This saw fans jostling to take pictures with the diva who is popular for posting nude images on social media.

Other celebrities and presenters who thronged the red carpet were Star FM’s Phatisani Sibanda, KVG, Mai Judha, Iyati, Itai Mutinhiri and comedians Mai Titi and Comic Pastor.

Below is the full list of Star FM

Music Awards winners:

Best African Pop Song Award Ishan Featuring Ti Gonz – Kure

Best Zimdancehall Song Award Nutty O – Vroom

Best Hip hop Song Award Takura – Noise

Best RnB Song Award Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure – TV Room

Best House Song Award DJ Stavo Featuring Gemma – Bad News

Best Song by Zimbabwean in the Diaspora Award Norman Masamba – Chihera

Best Gospel Song award Janet Manyowa – Ndimi

Best Newcomer award Ishan featuring Ti Gonz – Kure

Best Female Artist award Janet Manyowa

Best Male Artist Award Ti Gonz

Best Duo/Group Award Ngoma Ingoma – Malobolo

Best Collaboration award Ishan featuring T Gonz – Kure

Best Producer award Simplex

Album of the Year award King 98 – Francesca

Lifetime Achievement – Alick Macheso

Most played on Star FM – Ishan featuring T Gonz – Kure

People’s Choice – Ngaibake – Freeman ft Alick Macheso

Song of the Year award Ishan featuring Ti Gonz – Kure.

The Chronicle