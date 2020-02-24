Man ‘rapes’ 9-yr-old sister twice in one day

By Brenda Zinyuke

A 20 year old man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly raping his minor sister.

The man from Nkulumane suburb whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor allegedly raped the girl (9) twice on the same day.

The accused person was not asked to plead to a rape charge when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove. He was remanded in custody to March 3.

According to court papers, the man cannot be released on bail as he resides in the same house with the complainant and the man might interfere with the witness.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on February 16 this year, the accused person raped the minor twice.

“The accused person had sexual intercourse once with the minor at home without her consent. Afterwards he took her to a bushy area where he had sexual intercourse with her again,” he said.

Mr Shava said the minor is too young to consent to sex hence the man’s conduct was unlawful. The matter was reported to the police. The Chronicle