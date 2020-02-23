Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeaturedNews

Netone CEO suspended… AGAIN

16,724

By Vanessa Mhizha

NETONE, a government-owned second largest telecoms company, has suspended its chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje and his finance manager, following an internal audit which is alleged to have exposed some illicit financial dealings, Zim morning post can report.

NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje
NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje

The suspension of Muchenje comes at a time when he has turned around the company from being a high loss making entity to profitability since his reinstatement.

“There are allegations of donations to some clinics without board approvals,” said the source.

Related Articles

Boardroom squabbles erupt at NetOne

19,714

NetOne offers zero tariff promotion

8,562

NetOne sues ex-sales rep

14,912

Potraz invites more mobile network operators

9,916

Sources said an audit revealed that Muchenje and his finance manager implemented unilateral decisions which had no board approvals, a move that ignited some boardroom squabbles.

“There is also the issue of buying fuel from the black market with rates which were too high.

“The prices were way above what the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) approves and this is a breach of the Zera laws.”

Insiders, however, say the audit was a witch-hunt process aimed at “fixing Muchenje.”

Efforts to get a comment from Muchenje could not materialise as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Early this month the ICT minister Jenfas Muswere read the riot act to government-owned telecoms companies after reports of financial abuses and corruption. Zim Morning Post

You might also like More from author
Comments