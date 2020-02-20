Kamhuka talks hard work

By Rest Mutore

Zimbabwean defender Victor Kamhuka says hard work and determination has helped him achieve at his new team, Ayeyawady United, in the Myanmar national league.

Kamhuka has played all the team’s six games in which they managed four clean sheets.

The former Dynamos defender has scored once for Ayeyawady, who are third on the standings after five wins and one draw.

“We have been doing well defensively since the beginning of the season. We have played six games so far and we have conceded the least number of goals in the league (two).

“It is something that is motivating me as a player. Such achievements help you improve as a player,” said Kamhuka.

The towering centre back attributed the success to hard work and determination.

“It’s all about hard work and determination. Knowing what you want to achieve as an individual.

“Obviously when you get onto the pitch there are a number of factors that push you to do better,” he said.

The 29-year-old said the goal is to continue doing well for his team and see what the future holds for him.

“It is every player’s wish to get positive results because you are judged by your last performance.

“So the desire is to work hard, remain focused and see what the future holds for me. I am someone who has dreamt of reaching greater heights with football,” said Kamhuka.

He said he has adapted well in the Myanmar top-flight, a league he described as one of the best in Asia.

Ayeyawady are regular participants in the Asian Champions League.

“Like I always say, football is evolving and I am impressed by the level of competition hear. In fact, it’s a competitive league.

The defender is among Zimbabweans who are doing well in foreign leagues.

This gives Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić a big pool to select men to do duty in the Afcon 2021 back-to-back qualifiers against Algeria next month. H-Metro