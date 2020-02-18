Two toddlers drown in Southlea Park, Centenary

By Munashe Muchero

Police are investigating the case of a three-year-old boy who recently drowned in an unprotected well in Southlea Park, Harare.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy and urged parents and guardians to take extra care of their children to avoid such cases.

“We received many cases of drowning this week and what worries us most is that all those people who drowned are toddlers, a clear indication that parents are not taking extra care of their children,” he said.

“The first incident occurred in Chiweshe where a one-and-a-half-year-old infant from Shopo Village drowned in a well after following her aunt who was watering a garden.

‘‘It is alleged that on February 9 at around 11am the infant’s aunt, aged 27, left the toddler in the house while she went to water the garden. As she was busy watering the garden, it is reported that the infant proceeded to where she was fetching water.

“The aunt only discovered that the toddler had left the house when she had finished watering. She went back to the well where she found her floating in the well.

“On the same day, another incident occurred at Madhalo Farm in Centenary where a three-year-old toddler drowned in a well after following her mother (38) who was watering a garden,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to be on the look out for children to avoid unnecessary loss of lives, especially during the rainy season.

“Members of the public are urged to monitor their children closely to protect them from such mishaps.”

Meanwhile, police have recovered the body of one person only identified as Munyai who drowned in the Limpopo River while attempting to illegally enter Zimbabwe from South Africa.

Provincial police spokesperson for Matabeleland South, Assistant Inspector Christopher Ngwenya confirmed the incident.

He said Munyai’s body was recovered by villagers following a two-day search and was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the now deceased was in the company of his two friends when they decided to illegally cross into Zimbabwe through the Limpopo River.

“They got into the flooded river and started swimming, resulting in Munyai drowning in the middle of the river. His two companions tried to rescue him without success.

‘‘They then swam to safety and reported the matter to some villagers.

“A search was launched and the body was found floating near the same area after two days by another villager,” said Asst Insp Ngwenya.

He said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The Herald