Gringo promises more acts

By Praise Masvosva

Popular actor Gringo – real name Lazarus Boora – says he is recovering very well while at his rural home in Nyazura.

Gringo who suffered a complication that includes the malfunctioning of intestines told this publication that his condition has improved for the best.

“I am on the road to recovery and everything is going on well.

“I am currently in Nyazura kumba kwangu and I am almost fit.

“I can’t promise you which day I will be back but it will be soon.

“I still have a lot to offer in the arts industry and people should know I will be back soon,” he said.

He added:

“I want to thank all the people who have assisted me during my difficult time, be it financially, physically and spiritually, I want to say thank you.

“In return I will come up with interesting stuff as a token of appreciation.

“It’s no doubt it was a tough time for me but the Zimbabweans took my problem to be theirs.”

Gringo also asked if the situation has improved at the broadcasting services.

“Has the situation changed kwakubudawo here mari.

“Can you investigate and let me know.

“Munoziva wani kuti when I am fit I am always ready to work.

“I believe in results and I always deliver,” he said. H-Metro