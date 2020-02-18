Defiant Sikhala says Zanu PF ‘satanism’ must be confronted to the hilt

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) national vice chairman Job Sikhala has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime for allegedly brutalising his supporters during his treason trial in Masvingo last week, vowing to confront Zanu PF’s brutality head-on.

The Zengeza West MP was found not guilty on charges of plotting to topple Mnangagwa on Friday by Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters.

He has donated $10 000 to a fund for colleagues who were arrested for showing solidarity with him.

In a statement, Sikhala warned the ZANU PF regime against the “evil” of suppressing human rights.

“Having noticed the brutal harassment and subjugation to persecution of the people of Masvingo for having come to give solidarity during my treason trial, I am not only enraged but blown to the top that this Satanism must be confronted to the hilt.

“There is every right for me to come in defence for those who stood with me during the most difficult period of my life when I was taken through trials and tribulations by the evil regime. The hunting down door to door of people who came voluntarily in defence of democracy is intolerable.

“Those who are the perpetrators of this evil mission must be warned that no injustice or crime against humanity has ever gone unpunished in the world.

“History is full of those who enjoyed abuse of human rights when the sun shines. In defence of those colleagues whose crime was giving solidarity to me I have donated $10 000 for the defense fund through legal practitioners of reference. This is to assist those who are under siege from the regime,” Sikhala said.

Despite threats from what he called the “evil regime” Sikhala vowed to the continue with the “democratic project.”

“We must stand for each other during times like this. This shows that the democratic project must be completed with the urgency it deserves. The abuse of our people can not continue like this since 1980. Enough is enough,” he added.

This comes after police on Friday fired teargas outside the court to disperse party supporters who had come to show solidarity with Sikhala. Teargas fumes filtered into the courtroom, forcing a suspension of proceedings. Nehanda Radio