Machete gang wreaks havoc in Lupane

By Desmond Nleya

An eight-member machete-wielding gang on Thursday morning went on a rampage in Lupane, Matabeleland North leaving victims seriously injured before fleeing with undisclosed amounts of cash and groceries.

The gang pounced on Matshakayila, Maphanabomvu and Dandanda business centres where it attacked people and robbed them of cash and other valuables.

Chief Mabhikwa whose constituency covers the named areas yesterday said he heard the reports.

“I heard that there were some attacks that happened in the area but I’m yet to get full details,” he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said they were yet to receive information on the incident.

“I have not received such information but probably it happened at some sub stations and they are yet to send it,” she said.

However, police sources said some victims of the attacks had been hospitalised. “The amount of money and groceries taken could not be ascertained as the victims were unable to talk due to serious injuries sustained during the robbery,” said the source who revealed that the victims are admitted to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane.

“The gang broke into a shop at Matshakayila Business Centre and assaulted the owner of the shop Mr Princess Nyathi leaving him with a fractured leg and multiple injuries all over the body. They took some money and groceries. After failing to break into nearby shops, they then pounced at Matshakayila veterinary sub-office where they assaulted the vet officer and tied him to a tree.

“He also suffered multiple injuries while the gang broke a money safe and fled with an unconfirmed amount. Both victims are unable to talk hence the total value of money and groceries taken could not be ascertained, they are both admitted at St Luke’s Hospital,” the police source said.

Details of crimes committed in those areas are yet to be ascertained as investigations are still underway.

“Using the same modus operandi, the gang pounced on Maphanabomvu and Dandanda business centres. We are however yet to receive details of what happened at these two business centres,” said a police source.

Efforts to get a comment from St Luke’s Hospital were futile as the hospital is reported to have no telephone line. Last month a mine worker was shot dead while several others were injured when about 10 robbers armed with a gun and machetes went on the rampage attacking people in Maphisa, Matobo District.

The armed robbers who targeted a mining compound and shops, randomly fired shots.

Corgen Moyo (42) who was employed at Antelope Milling Stamp, died on the spot after the armed robbers shot him while forcing their way into his room at the mine compound.

After raiding and shooting Moyo dead, the robbers moved to Falcon Complex, about a kilometre away, where Zanu-PF district offices are also housed and attacked workers at the shops.

There, the armed robbers also randomly fired shots and got away with R4 000 and US$80.

The police have however declared war on machete gangs and 2 323 have been arrested so far in the ongoing operation against the gangs. The Chronicle