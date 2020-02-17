Knox on Turkish side’s radar

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

In-form warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa is reportedly on the radar of four European teams, including a possible reunion with his former Highlanders’ teammate Teenage Hadebe at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Mutizwa, the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot winner with 15 goals, has been in terrific form for his South African Premiership side Golden Arrows and now sits on 11 goals, three behind the league’s leading goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.

“The scouts have been on his trail for a while now and they seem convinced that he is ready for European football. Teams from four countries want his services and it will all depend on which one will come up with a better offer, but from the look of things, it’s likely going to be a second-tier club in England or Hadebe’s Yeni Malatyaspor,” said a source close to the developments.

Mutizwa hit a brace this weekend against AmaZulu, as Golden Arrows recorded a 2-1 win on the road.

The striker told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he was aware of interest in his services from some European teams but declined to name them.

“At the moment I can’t say much because there’s nothing tangible but all I can say is that I am looking forward to breaking into the European league. It would be a dream come true for me. However, at the moment I am concentrating on my duties at Golden Arrows and also want to grab the Golden Boot award,” said the striker.

Mutizwa is one of the key Warriors strikers and his man of the match performance against Somalia in the preliminary round second-leg encounter at the National Sports Stadium, will remain imbedded in many supporters’ mind.

The Warriors were on their way out of the next round until Mutizwa’s moment of brilliance saw them scoring two goals in the dying minutes of the encounter to eventually progress to the next round. The Chronicle