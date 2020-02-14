Former minister Tshinga Dube slams Zanu PF for silencing youths

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube has urged ZANU PF to stop silencing youths after the ruling party suspended youth leaders who accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies, businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara of corruption.

Matutu who was Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary and Tsenengamu who was party youth league national commissar, were suspended for one year for failing to follow party procedures after they intensified calls for action against the allegedly corrupt linchpins.

Speaking to journalists at Solusi University campus in Bulawayo on Sunday, Dube accused ZANU PF of suspending the youth leaders without proving the innocence of the named cartel leaders.

“Personally, I was a bit disappointed that there is still some restriction on what people can say. I always have respect for young people who do something about what they think is not right. We should not hinder them from free thought.

“These people, who have been said to be cartels, are there. Let them defend themselves. Let them say we are not cartels. Let them say we have not caused any hardships on the Zimbabwean economy,” said Dube.

Dube also urged the former youths leaders to prove their accusations.

“Let them explain that they acquired their wealth the right way. Then those young men, who have accused them, should also come forward and prove their allegations. I think that will be the right way,” Dube added.

He urged urged the businessmen accused to be cartels to also come out and give cleanse themselves.

“I am expressing my personal opinion not that of the party which I belong to. The so-called cartels should be given a chance to cleanse themselves and prove they are not as bad as the youths alleged. They must explain the source of their wealth,” Dube said.

According to reports Mnangagwa is quoted telling the politburo; “I will not tolerate misguided and misdirected activism which threatens the party’s unity cohesion and singleness of purpose.”

Zanu PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi was also stripped off his position as youth league secretary.

They also accused Tagwirei of capturing government’s controversial command agriculture scheme through abuse of Treasury bills.

“He has a company named Fossil-Agro, which is supplying all imports for Command Agriculture,” Tsenengamu said.

Matutu accused Tagwirei of being a forex dealer, responsible for skyrocketing rates and large amounts of cash in the streets.

“How does an individual go to the bank and withdraw ZWL$500 000 cash; at some point in time his accounts were frozen but later unfrozen.

“Our challenge is why would one person come in between people who have nothing to do with his shenanigans and act as if he has protection.

“He has his front people running around in the streets doing his dirty works.

“He (Tagwirei) is leading some mining companies which are sponsoring the machete gangs as they rob gold from hardworking Zimbabweans,” Matutu alleged.

Musarara, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson was fingered by the youth league leaders as part of corrupt businessmen diverting mealie-meal to the black market.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the decision to suspend the two was clear evidence that the president was himself captured.

“Now that Lewis Matutu has been suspended from ZANU PF for saying Kuda Tagwirei is corrupt. What does that mean to a sane mind?

“He didn’t say ZANU PF is corrupt, he said Tagwirei is corrupt, and ED moved to suspend him. Who then is Tagwirei’s Godfather? Is ED captured,” Chin’ono said. Nehanda Radio