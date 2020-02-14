11 bogus CIO officers nabbed for robbery

By Adeline Mapfumo

Eleven fake Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers, among them three women, on Thursday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing allegations of robbery.

It is the State’s case that accused persons, Praise Tinotenda Chibaya, Tichaona Chibaya, Shepherd Mlambo, Maxwell Chidawaya, Lewis Muchemwa, Blantina Muchemwa, Tendai Munjodzi, Trynos Bepete, Crispen Bepete, Sherpard Chidawaya and Tofarasei Mutembi committed these crimes on five separate occasions.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

On all occasions, the accused allegedly went to complainants’ homes in small numbers.

It is alleged they would then introduce themselves as CIO operatives and produce fake identity cards.

The accused persons would then enter into their victims’ houses and conduct ‘searches’.

It is said in one of the counts which occurred on December 12, 2019, Chidawaya (Maxwell) and Mlambo told the complainant that they were searching for political parties regalia.

Chidawaya and Mlambo reportedly tied the complainant and her son’s legs and hands, at the same time asking them to remain silent.

The accused then allegedly stole ZAR1 200, US$300, ZWL20, a Samsung J7 cellphone, Samsung 7 cellphone, Samsung Note 3 cellphone and a Lenovo laptop.

On February 11, the accused persons were arrested.

The complainant successfully identified them at the Central Intelligence Department Homicide in Harare.

In another count, on December 25, 2019, accused persons Chibaya (Praise), Chibaya (Tichaona) and Mlambo asked complainant to surrender his Samsung cellphone.

This was after they had allegedly told him that he was in possession of vast amounts of money which belonged to the government.

They then stole US$8 000, ZWL400, Samsung S8, a Golden Huawei cellphone and Golden Samsung J5.

The accused persons were referred to the High Court for bail application.

They were remanded to February 27. Zim Morning Post