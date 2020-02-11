Stunner joins Enzo on Asia Tour

By Nyasha Kada

Controversial rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme, will have his maiden Asia expedition when he joins dancehall star Enzo Ishall’s forthcoming tour.

The two are expected to perform together starting March 6 when the tour kicks off in India.

The other tour dates include March 13- Beijing, March 14- Hangzhou, March 20- Kuala Lumpar and March 21 in Singapore.

Stunner told H-Metro he is excited to be part of the tour and is looking forward to it as he has never performed on the Asian continent.

“I am excited; I had only visited Asia but never performed there so I am really excited about this one.

“I also want to thank Tee Mak for bringing me on board for this one, now I get to perform for my fans in Asia.

“I feel the tour is the best of both worlds as me and Enzo are two different artistes from different generations and so it will cater for a wide range of music lovers,” said Stunner

Asked whether music fans can expect a collabo together from the two Stunner said:

“If we jell and blend something might come up, collaborations are not about forcing.

“I’m sure during the tour we are going to spend a lot of time together and we will take from there.”

Meanwhile, Stunner says his new single, “Muface wangu imbada” has been well received.

“The song is doing well and I want to thank every fan that has supported Stunner and still supports me,” he added. H-Metro