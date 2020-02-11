DeMbare yet to release players

By Snodia Mikiri

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has dismissed claims that they have released 14 players.

The Glamour Boys have brought in 13 new players so far.

They have Partson Jaure, King Nadolo, Juan Mutudza, Stephen Appiah, Taimon Mvula, Tinotenda Chiunye, David Temwanjira, Barnabus Mushunje, Byron Madzokere, Nkosi Mhlanga and FC Platinum under 19 trio of Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chibhodha and Takunda Mawarire.

They have extended Kudzanai Dhemere and Ngandu Mangala’s contracts.

Farawo said they are yet to release players.

“We haven’t released any player as of yet. We are not there.

“We will formally release players when the time is right but as of now what is circulating is not from us.

“But for the players that did not communicate with the coaches and have not attended training we are automatically done with them,” said Farawo.

List of players Simba Nhivi, Claude Ngahan, Walter Sande, Godfrey Mukambi, Edgar Mhungu, Archford Gutu, Phillip Kaseke, Edward Sadomba, Tawanda Macheke, Stephen Chimusoro, Panashe Siziba, Simba Mupamaonde, Robert Sackey, Viali Tadzoka has been circulating as the axed players.

Mukambi has been training with Harare City, Mhungu, Macheke, Chimusoro and Sande are in Kariba with Black Rhinos.

Sackey is reported to be back to his country, Ghana. Sadomba has retired. Gutu and Nhivi are reported to have communicated with the club and are negotiating contracts.

Jimmy Tigere and Evans Katema’s future with the club is still unknown. Simba Chinani and Nigel Katawa are in Russia for a trial stint. H-Metro