Uncle jailed 40 years for raping niece

By Fungai Lupande

A 69 year old man from Mvurwi was last week jailed 40 years for raping his 11 year-old niece six times over two months.

If he earns the standard one-third off for good behaviour, he will be at least 95 when he is released.

The man from Caesar Mine compound in Mvurwi, who was facing six counts of rape, pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

Bindura magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna sentenced him to 15 years in prison for each count. However, the magistrate ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, cutting the total to 45 years.

He then suspended five years of the sentence on condition the man does not commit a similar office on his release.

He will thus serve an effective 40 years in prison.

Prosecuting, Ms Gossy Mudambo told the court that on December 26 last year, his 11-year-old niece was left alone at home with him.

He called her into the house, gagged her and raped her.

Five days later, on December 31 at around 2pm, the man dragged the girl into the bedroom and raped her again. He raped her twice more the following day.

On January 21, he carried the girl from the kitchen into the bedroom but his step-son who was peeping through the gap between the door and door-frame, made noise to alert him that he was watching the assault. He then left the girl.

The boy raised the alarm and a police report was made, leading to his arrest. The Herald