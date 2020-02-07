Thomas Mapfumo urges Mnangagwa to step down.. “2030 unenge uchiripo uchiitei?”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Chimurenga music maestro Thomas Mapfumo on Thursday took a dig at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chants in which he claimed 2030 will see him still in power.

For the record, Mnangagwa infamously said: “2030, ndendichipo (In 2030, I will still be President).

Questions, however, have been raised on what Mnangagwa would be doing as President when his current policies have already caused great harm in just his a very short stint at the helm.

In an interview with Nehanda TV, Zimbabwe music icon Mapfumo had invaluable advice for the veteran politician, imploring him to step down, while also describing his continued stay in power as disastrous.

Mapfumo accused Mnangagwa of bringing starvation to the country, further mocking his intention to seek presidential terms which would take him to 2030 as President.

“Do not stay in power when you are not able to lead.

“What are you doing?

“You say 2030 you will be there; doing what, when people are dying of hunger?” Mapfumo queried.

The Chimurenga music maestro – currently domiciled in the United States – castigated Mnangagwa for monopolising power without any show of quality leadership.

WATCH Thomas Mapfumo lay into President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mapfumo urged Mnangagwa to let others take over from him and watch from the terraces what they are able to do with power.

“He must step down and stop lying to people. They (and his Zanu PF colleagues) have failed.

“They always say they fought for this country but did we fight for this poverty?

“Tell us what you have done so far to say other people cannot rule this nation.

“What have you done to save people?

“People must unite and change the order.

“Surrender power to others and see what they can do,” Mapfumo advised.

He also urged people to unite and fight against Zanu PF tyranny.

“Things are not okay at home.

“People are struggling.

“Sons and daughters of men have been made to wallow in poverty while children of thieves are making a lot of money.

“Children of the poor are not going to school.

“Leaders are playing politics with people and not building the country.

“We are nearly 40 years since independence, but we have done nothing to show for it.

“Where are we going?

“My final words are; let’s unite and fight against dictatorship,” he added. Nehanda Radio