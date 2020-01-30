Fastjet plans two new direct routes

By Oliver Kazunga

Budget airline Fastjet Zimbabwe will later this year introduce two new direct routes to its expanding network bringing the total weekly flights across the network to 138.

At present, the airline’s network cuts across Bulawayo and Harare, Zimbabwe’s two major cities as well as the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Regionally, the airline offers flights from Harare and Bulawayo to Johannesburg.

In a statement yesterday, the airline said its network would with effect from July this year include a new international schedule from Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa and a return direct domestic flight from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

“Effective Monday 6 July 2020, the new route schedules, will increase the total weekly flights operated by the airline to 138 flights across the network,” said Fastjet.

It said the Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga flights were available for sale beginning yesterday while the Bulawayo to Victoria Falls flights would be available for sale as from Monday next week.

The new routes will complement the airline’s convenient daily return services from Harare and Bulawayo to Johannesburg and Harare to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, connecting local and international travellers on days suitable for both business and leisure travellers.

Fastjet chief executive officer Mr Joao Sousa was quoted saying:

“We are committed to connecting communities, especially those in search of travel adventures and experiences. The new Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport schedule will leave travellers in awe of one scenic splendour to another.

“With our new routes we are delighted to be supporting tourism, an important sector of the Zimbabwean economy, and to be giving our industry partners in South Africa and Zimbabwe more choices.”

Fastjet is a multi-award-winning African value airline that began flight operations in 2012 and since commencing operations, the airline has flown over 3,5 million passengers.

Its awards include, Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017. The Chronicle