Chunga in talks with Chapungu United

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Moses Chunga is set to be named the new substantive coach of Chapungu United.

The airmen are awaiting confirmation of whether they will play in the Premiership or Division One this year.

Should Herentals fail in their bid to overturn the decision by the PSL disciplinary committee to condemn them to Division One over match-fixing charges, the Gweru side will be back in the top-flight league.

This week, the club’s leadership indicated they were in the market for a new coach, amid links to Chunga, who was pictured with the team’s leaders a few days ago.

Chunga was this month given the greenlight to coach in the Premier League and on Monday was seen dining with Chapungu vice-chairperson Patrick Chikwanda and board member Lazarus Chikadaya in Gweru.

The two members refused to shed more light.

But Chapungu secretary-general Mkululi Dube gave a warm endorsement of the former Dynamos gaffer’s coaching abilities.

“This time we are fighting for honours. We want to be competing on many fronts and occupying top positions on the log,” he said.

“We want to recruit a coach who is capable of doing that and we have started the interview processes for the coach.

“Moses Chunga is one of the coaches we are looking at. If you look at his CV, he has done great things and we are considering the possibility of giving him a chance.

“We have already interviewed him, but some coaches are still coming for interviews, which we expect to complete this week.

“Once we have completed the interviews, we will decide on the best candidate for the job, and we expect to complete that process this week.

‘‘By the end of the week, we should have a new coach in place preparing for the new season.’’

Chunga has coached several teams in Zimbabwe, but the highlight of his career was in 2009, when he won the league title with modest Gunners.

Chapungu started the 2019 season under the guidance of respected gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama, but the former Young Warriors coach was lured to Mhondoro by big spenders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Airforce of Zimbabwe side had to settle for the unheralded Thomas Chinyan’anya to complete their season.

However, the coach appeared overwhelmed by the task.

“I will comment if they give me the job. So I will wait for the job to come first, I cannot say anything now,’’ said Chunga.

‘‘In English, you have a saying that says if wishes were horses.’’ The Herald