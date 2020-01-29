Bushiri survives assassination attempt… ‘my driver held at gunpoint’

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church founder Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he survived an attempted assassination on Wednesday after his driver was held at gunpoint in South Africa.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Bushiri wrote;

“Thank you all for your prayers. I have just survived an attempted assassination where we were held at a gunpoint. More details will follow – and if possible, a video footage of how my car was surrounded by hit men will be released.

“Praise be to God, I was in a small unfamiliar car as I was alerted yesterday of the upcoming danger. I watched the whole scene including the guns being pointed at my driver.

“For some time now – as well as yesterday after receiving the alert – I have been alerting the authorities and high officials of the threats I’ve been receiving. However, as it has been for the past three years, their negligence leaves so much to be desired.

“Pray for us, we are facing a lot of battles in this country but one day, the world will hear the side of our story,” Bushiri wrote on his Facebook page. Nehanda Radio