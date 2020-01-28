Jah Prayzah salutes Budiriro

By Kundai Marunya

Jah Prayzah saluted his supporters in Budiriro, Harare, for turning up in their numbers for his appreciation show at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre over the weekend.

The musician, who for the first time returned to where he started his musical journey, was grateful for the continued support.

Speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah said the event served its purpose.

“We wanted to show appreciation for the fans who stood by us even at a time we had not made a name for ourselves,” said Mushapaidze. “The event served its purpose, and we are grateful for the support.”

The show attracted thousands of fans, among them Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Tino Machakaire, musicians such as Bazooker, Boss Pumacol, Mai Titi and Mudiwa Hood.

Mushapaidze said they were still enjoying the show’s success and reviewing it, with the aim of determining if it will become a regular gig.

“We do not have a similar planned show, we can mention right now, but we will definitely consider it,” he said.

“People should also understand that Jah Prayzah is for everyone, not only Budiriro. That’s why there was a good crowd of people from other parts of Harare, so we may also consider other areas. We will groom artistes, not only those from Budiriro.”

Jah Prayzah has over the years worked with various musicians who perform as his opening acts, among them Mbeu, Senator Vibez and Munya Mataruse.

At the Budiriro show, he gave a chance to fellow Budiriro musician Bazooker and Zimdancehall star Boss Pumacol to shine on stage.

The duo’s stellar performance saw them earning respect from Machakaire who pledged to support their careers.

Jah Prayzah’s charity work does not only involve music.

He is building a computer laboratory at Musanhi High School, his former school located in his rural area in Uzumba, Mashonaland East Province.

“Besides the computer lab under construction, Jah Prayzah is also the patron of Hurungwe Children’s home,” said Mushapaidze.

“We go around the country doing a lot of charity work.” The Herald