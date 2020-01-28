Chicken Inn duo to start trials in SA

By Ricky Zililo

The Chicken Inn FC pair of left-back Xolani Ndlovu and winger Valentine Kadonzvo are expected to start a one-week trial stint with South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits today.

The two were among Chicken Inn’s top performers last season, with Ndlovu, who turns 24-years on February 17, earning a call-up to the Warriors’ squad that qualified for the 2020 Chan finals.

Kadonzvo, who turned 22-years last November, joined Chicken Inn from Dynamos at the beginning of last season.

“Lolo (Ndlovu) and Valentine are supposed to leave for Wits today (yesterday) because the invitation letters state that they should report for training on Tuesday, January 28. It’s only for a week,” said the source.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara could neither confirm nor deny that the two are starting trials at Wits today.

“What I can tell you is that we have started our preparations for 2020 and the players you are talking about are part of the coaches’ plans for the coming season. If ever they are to go, you will be advised accordingly,” said Hara.

Chicken Inn seem to have struck cordial relations with South African clubs, as they export players almost yearly. Among former Chicken Inn players that joined South African teams are striker Tendai Ndoro, midfielders Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi, defenders Teenage Hadebe and Divine Lunga, as well as goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Last season, Chicken Inn lost striker Clive Augusto to Maritzburg United in mid-season. A couple of weeks back, Chicken Inn blocked midfielder Sipho Ndlovu’s intended trials with an unnamed Swedish club after the player misrepresented that he was visiting his brother in Sweden, days before the start of the Gamecocks’ pre-season training.

Chicken Inn finished second last season with 59 points, three behind champions FC Platinum. They have released the 32-year-old pair of defender Ben Nyahunzvi and midfielder Simon Munawa, as well as 27-year-old central midfielder Joe Nyabinde.

The ambitious Bulawayo-based side lost midfielder Innocent Mucheneka to Caps United.

They have signed 31-year-old right-back Ian Nekati, unheralded 23-year-old Brian Giant from Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai from relegated Mushowani Stars. The Chronicle