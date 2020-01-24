St David’s Bonda tops at Ordinary Level

By Ray Bande

Anglican Church-run St David’s Bonda Girls High School in Mutasa district maintained its dominance in the Zimsec O-Level examinations after producing the highest number of learners who obtained five As or better in Manicaland for the third successive year.

The school had the highest number of candidates with five As or better in 2017, 2018 as well as in the just released 2019 results.

A total of 140 candidates at St David’s Bonda Girls High attained five As or better, eight less than the 148 candidates that attained the same feat in the 2018 Zimsec examinations.

St Faith’s High weighed in second position with a total of 122 attaining 5 As or better while Kriste Mambo came third with 90 candidates scoring five As or better.

St Augustine’s High are in fourth position with a total of 87 students attaining five As or better while Mutare’s Catholic-run day school St Dominic’s High is in fifth position with 83 students that attained five As or better.

Out of the top 19 schools’ qualitative results in Manicaland, St Dominic’s High is the only day school.

Interestingly, there has not been any change in the order of positions for schools in the top five in Manicaland from last year.

Marange High came sixth with 81 candidates attaining five As or better. Privately owned Knowstics Academy continues to hold its own with 59 candidates scoring five As or better. Nyazura High had 56 candidates that attained five As or better while the United Methodist run Hartzel High has 53 students.

One of the country’s oldest mission schools, Mt Selinda High School of Chipinge, had 50 students that got five As or better.

Mutare’s other day schools — Girls High and Boys High — who are not part of the top 20, have 13 and 11 students that attained five As or better, respectively.

Chipinge’s Gaza High had 15.

Manicaland deputy director for education Mrs Clara Kanoerera said they were still working on the quantitative analysis of the results.

“Generally, we had good results as a province but we are still working on the quantitative analysis of the results. We will give greater details about the results after the analysis process,” she said. The Manica post