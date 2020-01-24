Girlfriend battered for taking birth control pills

A Chikanga man beat up his girlfriend for taking birth control tablets behind his back.

Innocent Tinofa (24) has since appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Courts facing domestic violence charge which he pleaded guilty to. Ms Notebulgah Muchineripi presided over the matter on Monday.

Representing the State, Mr Godswish Zivangwe stated that on a Sunday, Tinofa caught his girlfriend, 18-year-old Define Sakushaya, taking birth control pills and assaulted her, accusing her of killing his dream of ever having a child with her.

“He assaulted and insulted Sakushaya, saying he would not marry a prostitute who takes birth control tablets,” said Mr Zivangwe.

Sakushaya sustained a swollen hand and no other visible injuries but was not medically examined. In his mitigation, Tinofa told the court that he had assaulted her because she was trying to kill his dream of ever siring a child with her as he loved her so much.

“Your Worship, I want a child but she was taking the family planning pills behind my back. When I caught her, it made me so angry that I failed to control myself and attacked her. I, however, would like to apologise to her for what I did,” he said.

In passing sentence, Ms Muchineripi said that she had taken into consideration that Tinofa was a first offender and that he had not wasted the court’s time and resources by denying the charge.

“However, it has been taken against you that these domestic violence cases are on the rise and in some cases death has become the result,” said the magistrate.

Tinofa was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment of which four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour for the next five years. The remaining 30 days were further suspended on condition he forks out $200 in fines. The Manica Post