Ex-Chicken Inn player in two weeks SA trials

By Fungai Muderere

Discarded Chicken Inn attacking midfielder, Bravie Ayanda Sibanda, recently sneaked out of the country to undergo a two weeks trial stint at South Africa’s National First Division Side Uthongathi FC.

Sibanda (22), is now a free agent after serving Gamecocks for one-and-half years. He was handed his clearance letter by the 2015 local league champions in December last year.

In a telephone interview from Durban, Sibanda said the trials were organised by his South African agent Ryan Cornelli.

The player expressed confidence he would clinch a deal at a club that is already home to ex- Highlanders bustling forward Cleopas “Balotteli” Dube.

“I didn’t get enough game time at Chicken Inn in the past season and that is why I decided to go club hunting. This was coupled with the fact that salaries and other benefits in South Africa are always attractive. I lost my parents some time ago and I have been taking care of my siblings with the little that I was getting at Chicken Inn. I will be here for two weeks and I am confident that everything will go well,” said Sibanda.

He struggled to break in the Gamecocks starting eleven together with Ben Nyahunzvi, Phakamani Dube, youngster Nyasha Gurende and Joe Nyabinde, among other players.

He added: “Meeting Cleopas Dube at Uthongathi FC has further boosted my confidence. He is a loving and caring compatriot. It’s always good to find someone you know at any particular club.”

After 18 starts, the KwaZulu Natal-based Uthongathi FC are second on the log table with 34 points, one behind pacesetters Ajax Cape Town. B-Metro