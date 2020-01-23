Warriors coach to be named by Wednesday next week

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) will most likely appoint the senior national team coach by Wednesday next week.

This was revealed in a media statement issued by Zifa’s communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela on Thursday afternoon.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to advise the nation that the appointment of the senior men’s national team coach is work in progress and will be concluded soon. As the football mother body, we are fully conscious of the upcoming Warriors fixtures and the Executive Committee will meet Wednesday next week to conclude the matter,” said Gwesela.

Coaches that applied for the Warriors’ job include Dutchman Erol Akbay, Spaniard Manuel “Manolo” Marquez Roca, Hans Michael Weiss of Germany, Kosta Papic of Serbia and Zdravko Logarusic of Croatia. The Chronicle