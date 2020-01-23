Trending #RuvhenekoChallenge in pictures

By Staff Reporter

It all started when unflattering pictures of Radio and TV personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa were shared on social media presumably showing her without any make-up.

The media-savvy Ruvheneko however soon made ‘lemonade from lemons’ and spun it around to create a challenge for other women to share their no-make-up pictures with the hashtag #RuvhenekoChallenge that has been trending for the past few days.

She took to her twitter account and wrote: “What we won’t have, is men (& women) insinuating that a woman is “shocking” without makeup. I am comfortable in my skin, all times of the day, with & without makeup. Plus, ones pores must breathe. Post your #NoMakeup Selfie & join the #RuvhenekoChallenge We always make #Lemonade 💋”

Several days later there is quite a collection of pictures from a wide variety of female celebrities who have taken up the challenge and posted their own pictures of how they look without make-up.

Some sceptics are however not impressed, pointing out that although the pictures do not depict any make-up the, it’s clear some of the pictures have been processed through filters. Nehanda Radio