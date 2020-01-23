Trending #RuvhenekoChallenge in pictures

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Staff Reporter

It all started when unflattering pictures of Radio and TV personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa were shared on social media presumably showing her without any make-up.

The media-savvy Ruvheneko however soon made ‘lemonade from lemons’ and spun it around to create a challenge for other women to share their no-make-up pictures with the hashtag #RuvhenekoChallenge that has been trending for the past few days.

She took to her twitter account and wrote: “What we won’t have, is men (& women) insinuating that a woman is “shocking” without makeup. I am comfortable in my skin, all times of the day, with & without makeup. Plus, ones pores must breathe. Post your #NoMakeup Selfie & join the #RuvhenekoChallenge We always make #Lemonade 💋”

Several days later there is quite a collection of pictures from a wide variety of female celebrities who have taken up the challenge and posted their own pictures of how they look without make-up.

Some sceptics are however not impressed, pointing out that although the pictures do not depict any make-up the, it’s clear some of the pictures have been processed through filters. Nehanda Radio

Mukadzi wemuKaranga
Nomathemba Ndebele
MisRed
MisRed
Josey Mahachi
Josey Mahachi
Milayo Ndou
Milayo Ndou
Sokostina
Sokostina
Claire Bernard
Claire Bernard
Miss J Mimmz
Miss J Mimmz
Netsai Mushonga is a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
Netsai Mushonga is a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
