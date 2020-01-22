Wife abuser violates court order

By Brenda Zinyuke

A man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly violating a court order which prohibited him from insulting or threatening his ex-wife.

Collen Mutizwa (35) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly insulted and threatened to stab Ms Joana Manyemba (31) if he ever saw her with other men.The two are tenants at the same house.

Mutizwa was not asked to plead to a charge of failure to comply with terms and conditions of a court order when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded on $200 bail to January 27.

The court heard that on June 14 last year, Mutizwa was issued with a protection order which barred him from insulting or threatening his wife.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said on Wednesday last week at around 9AM, Mutizwa went to Ms Manyemba’s bedroom window and started pulling down curtains.

He allegedly tore a mosquito net through the opening.

“The accused person began insulting the complainant and calling her a prostitute in front of her children.

“He also threatened to stab her with a knife if he sees her with other men,” Mr Chihombe said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mutizwa’s arrest. The Chronicle