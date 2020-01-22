Suspected fraudster in court

By Georgina Takavadini

A Budiriro woman has appeared in court accused of defrauding the Alliance Health Company of $11 206.

Violet Gono, 41, pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with fraud.

She was ordered to pay $1000 bail accompanied with stringent conditions which include reporting twice a week at CID CCD, to reside at the given address, not to interfere with any Sate witness plus surrendering her passport to the clerk of court.

Allegations are that Gono was employed for Alliance Health Company as a payment officer and her duties included paying the company’s service providers as well as claiming payments using the company’s funds.

The State is also alleging that Gono used to transfer money to her cousin Brenda Mukudu who is based in South Africa.

Since March 2018 up to May 2019, Gono had been transferring the money into her sisters’ account for her personal use.

The money that Gono transferred to Mukudu’s account was supposed to have been paid to the company’s stakeholders.

The matter came to light when the company conducted an audit and found that they had been duped $11 206 prompting them to make a report with the police leading to Gono’s arrest.

As a result, Alliance Health company was defrauded $11 206 and nothing was recovered. H-Metro