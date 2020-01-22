Gutu, Nhivi to extend Dynamos stay

By Snodia Mikiri

Dynamos duo of Simba Nhivi and Archford Gutu are set to extend their stay at the Glamour Boys.

Nhivi and Gutu signed six months contracts as mid-season signings last year and are currently available on the market.

Dynamos manager Richard Chihoro said the arrangements to extend the contracts of the two are in place and they are set to meet this week to seal the deals.

“The two are our players.

“We have agreed terms with them and what is left is for them to put the pen to paper. ‘Ava vanhu vedu ava’.

“They are all attending to their family issues at the moment and they will start training on Thursday,” Chihoro told H-Metro.

However, the duo are rumored to be planning their future away from the Harare Giants.

Dynamos have been busy on the market.

They have roped in interesting players from numerous clubs.

They have signed Juan Mutudza from Herentals, Taimon Mvula from Hwange, Partson Jaure from Manica Diamond, Byron Madzokere and Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah, Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chidhobha and David Temwanjira.

Chihoro said they will do whatever it takes to tie down the duo.

He also said they have been communicating with the duo and they (Nhivi and Gutu) are also eager to extend their stay.

“The boys (Nhivi and Gutu) wants to be part of us. When we told them about the new offer they said they will be happy to serve the club.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure that we get the best as required by our coach,” he added.

Dynamos have lost striker Evans Katema to Zambian side Zanaco while Edgar Mhungu, Jimmy Tigere, Godfrey Mukambi and Munashe Kaseke are rumored to be part of the players released. H-Metro