“DeMbare will be unstoppable”

By Snodia Mikiri

Dynamos new signing Taimon Mvula believes Dynamos will be the team to beat in the 2020 Premiership season.

The goalkeeper joined DeMbare together with Juan Mutudza, Byron Madzokere, Partson Jaure, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, Nkosi Mhlanga and David Temwanjira.

He said the team have brought quality and is optimistic they will be a force to reckon come 2020 season.

“The team have roped in many good players. Judging from what I saw yesterday. We are going to be unstoppable.

“The team have a lot of talent and the players are coming onboard to add value not to add numbers.

“We will be a team to beat. We are going to take everything and we won’t let anyone get away with anything while we watch,” he added.

The former Hwange shot-stopper said playing for one of the biggest club in the country is a dream come true.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s like you are on top of the world. It feels like the world revolves around you.

“Knowing that I made the required standards to represent Dynamos alone is intriguing.

“The idea of being there alone is humbling, I am ready for the competition at Dynamos, I know it will be hard but I promise my best,” said Mvula.

The highly rated goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best signings during the transfer window so far and has hailed people who facilitated the move.

Mvula singled out Hwange-based businessman Batson Nkoma who brokered the deal.

“It is always good to work together with people who have experience.

“Mr Nkoma made this deal a success. I promise to do my best and make a name for myself too and those who believed in me to join Dynamos. The plan is to deliver each time I get the chance.

“I will keep on working hard to make sure I improve after each and every game,” added an optimistic Mvula.

Mvula joined Hwange in 2010 having started off with juniors’ side before being promoted to the senior team.

He started his career at Super Eagles where he played with fellow footballers like Gift Mbweti (FC Platinum) and Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) among others. H-Metro