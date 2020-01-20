Zimbo kills top SA cop

By Desmond Munemo

A Zimbabwean man is on the run after he allegedly killed a South African police captain during a robbery fire exchange on Saturday in Johannesburg.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) source confirmed to H-Metro that Preymore Dube, the alleged suspect from Bulawayo, shot Diepsloot police captain Oupa Matjie, 54, three times on the head and he died on the spot.

“The murder occurred on around 7pm at corner Jabulani and Stability Street Extension 3 Diepsloot.

“Members of Diepsloot SAPS detective services were on duty following up on information of house robbery suspects and the information became positive.

“They called for backup, Eco group from Diepsloot SAPS responded and they joined the detectives who proceeded with information.

“They were with the victim of the house robbery who pointed out to the suspect in the open field grounds and police chased the suspect.

“The suspect started shooting at the police and police fired back missing the suspect who then walked into the direction of Captain Matjie.

“Captain Matjie grabbed the suspect but was overpowered, and shot three times on the head and died on the spot.

“The suspect who shot and killed the Captain is Preymore Dube from Zimbabwe and he ran on foot,” said the source.

Angry South Africans have taken to social media circulating Dube’s image and labelled him as armed and dangerous amid xenophobia concerns. H-Metro