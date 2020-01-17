I’m praying for Bounty: Soul Jah Love

By Freeman Makopa

TEMPERAMENTAL dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love yesterday said his heart went out to his former wife and fellow musician Bounty Lisa who has been battling ill-health after a growth developed on her right leg and hampered her music career.

Bounty Lisa — real name Lynette Lisa Musenyi — was last on stage in 2017 and recently appeared at Prophet Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries church service seeking divine healing.

Soul Jah Love told NewsDay Life & Style that despite the fallout that saw their marriage collapse, he had thrown his weight behind her search for recovery and was also praying for her.

“I just want to say, don’t worry Bounty, God is in control and you are always in my prayers everyday and I wish you receive your deliverance soon. Whether we are together or not, you will always be in my mind,” he said.

“I am just looking for a way to go and see her and if I am permitted, I will be at her gate in no time.”

Bounty Lisa reportedly caused a stir at PHD Ministries when she appeared live on Yadah Television during a live church service where she was accompanied by her father and one of her sisters.

She has previously disclosed that she ended the marriage to Soul Jah Love because she could not cope with his drug addiction and violent tendencies.

Meanwhile, Soul Jah Love said he had changed his marketing strategy after some of his fans pleaded with him to consider incorporating English lyrics to give his music an international flair.

“In terms of my music, I am now eyeing new market criteria and looking forward to going international as some of my fans have been complaining and wanted some of my songs to be in English and to go to other nations,” he said.

In pursuit of that dream, the chanter said he has done collaborations with Ghanaian singer, Jah khal on a track titled Dem Dead and he was currently working on another song with Jamaican Lutan Fire.

“His management has already sent their stuff and it’s on us now to add our input and the song will be on the market, but we have not yet decided on the name of the song,” he said. NewsDay