I’ll fight, Musona speaks on Eupen move

By Rest Mutore

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona says he is a forward who can be used in many ways after completing his loan move from Anderlecht to KAS Eupen.

Musona joined Eupen – a team also in the Belgian top-flight – on a loan deal until end of the season.

And speaking to the media after his unveiling on Friday, Musona said he is fit to face new challenges.

“I got to know the club and the team in the training camp in Doha and this week during the training in Eupen and I got a very good impression. I feel good here and hope to have some time in Eupen and to be able to support my teammates.

“The friendly against Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven was a good start. I am a striker who can be used in many ways. Both in the middle and on both sides. I play where the coach uses me, maybe against Charleroi, because I’m fit,” said Musona.

Musona also took to his Twitter account and said: “Thanks to @kas_eupen for giving me this chance. I will fight every minute on & off the pitch for this beautiful team until the end of season.Glory to God.”

Eupen coach Beñat San José said “Knowledge Musona has integrated very well into the team. He is a player who offers us additional opportunities in attack. He can score goals himself, but can also serve his teammates with good templates.”

Musona endured a difficult stint at Anderlecht which saw him playing just eight times in one and half years – scoring once – since his move from KV Oostende in the same league in July 2018.

The Zimbabwe skipper was loaned to Lokeren, who were relegated from the Belgian top-flight, where he played six times and scored one goal. H Metro