De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away… club fork out $6 000

By Fungai Muderere

Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh did not only leave Highlanders in a lurch after packing his bags for FC Platinum but he left the Bulawayo giants RTGS$6 000 poor after he crashed the club’s car.

It seems the Dutchman, who was darling of the black and white shirted side’s passionate fans after he lifted the team from the relegation zone to a respectable sixth position finish and a Chibuku Super Cup triumph, is now a villain to the Highlanders family for many reasons that are slowly leaking from the oldest football institution.

Crashing the car that the club entrusted to his care has left many not amused considering the fact he escaped censure after he promised the club that the issue would be resolved when he came back from the holidays to sign a new contract.

According to reliable sources at Highlanders, the club had hired a driver for De Jongh, but he insisted on driving himself as he argued that he could manage to get to grips with the city’s driving culture as Bulawayo was a small city.

The mishap, which left a visible dent on the front side of the red Nissan X-Trail donated to the Bulawayo giants by Amahlolanyama Golf club (Johannesburg) in 2016, was not reported to the police.

B-Metro has it on good authority that Bosso have since parted with $6 000 to have the car fixed at a garage (name withheld) located along Plumtree road.

“I can confirm that the car is being attended to so that our incoming coach (Mark Harrison) finds it in good condition. I have no comment on the other allegations that are being raised,” said Highlanders communications officer Ronald Moyo.

Harrison is expected in Bulawayo in time for Bosso’s pre-season preparations which start on Monday.

Bosso are reportedly seized with acquiring a work permit for the 59-year-old Briton, who will be taking charge of his third Zimbabwean side following stints with Caps United and Harare City. B Metro