Ant McPartlin to give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m in massive divorce settlement

By Dan Wootton | The Sun |

Ant McPartlin has agreed to give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31million in a massive divorce deal – over half his £50million fortune.

The ITV star, 44, settled his bitter legal battle with the Strictly make-up artist, 43, at a face-to-face meeting in ­London on Tuesday.

It is one of the biggest celebrity divorce settlements in British history.

Ant is said to be “delighted” after agreeing to give Lisa over half of his £50million fortune.

She will also keep the couple’s £5million former marital home in West London.

But the pair have agreed to share permanent custody of their beloved Labrador Hurley — as they could not live without him.

Lisa is not expected to be entitled to the ITV favourite’s future earnings as part of the deal.

Neither side is believed to have signed a confidentiality agreement.

It eliminates the risk of a protracted court battle, which could have seen details of their messy break-up getting a public airing.

A source close to both sides said: “Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday.

“Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.

“He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on.

“For Lisa, the start of a new decade gave her a fresh mindset. It’s been tough but it’s time to move on.

“There was no acrimony and both of them walk away contented.”

Both parties attended the crunch negotiations in central London with their lawyers — and the talks went far better than anticipated.

The insider went on: “The meeting was pre-arranged.

“No one expected it to be sorted so easily because it has been hurtling towards court.

“It will take a few weeks to tie up all the loose ends and a decree absolute will be issued in a few weeks.

“But it is a done deal. Ant has done the right thing and given her more than people often agree to give in order to properly move on.

“Neither of them could keep living with something so toxic hanging over them.”

The couple’s priority will now be the welfare of their chocolate Labrador dog Hurley.

The source said: “Neither of them could live without Hurley so they agreed to share custody.

“His welfare will now be their primary concern.”

Ant and Lisa, who married in 2006, split in January 2018, five months after he left rehab.

The star had been struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strong painkillers – resulting from a knee operation – and a battle with booze.

Lisa was granted a 30-second decree nisi in October 2018, but proceedings reached a deadlock last March after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The couple then ran the risk of a public showdown in court after Lisa turned down a settlement offer last November.

The Sun also revealed in June 2018 that Ant had found love again with his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, 43.

She had supported him following his drink-drive arrest in March of that year, for which he was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month ban. In August, she moved into Ant’s new £6million home in South-West London.

She also joined him in Australia before Christmas for his return to I’m A Celebrity alongside co-host Declan Donnelly, 44.

Ant praised his new love in an exclusive interview in The Sun, saying: “She’s been my rock.

“She’s a beautiful soul… She is the most wonderful true woman.

“We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship.

But there we were and we were like, ‘This felt so good, why deny it’?”

Meanwhile, Lisa suffered further heartbreak last May when her father Derek died following a cancer battle, aged 71.

The estranged couple have also been fighting over custody of Hurley – with Lisa posting a selfie with him on Monday.

The Instagram snap saw her getting a face lick from her pooch, with the caption: “Really Hurls!!!…… Haha…. #pawonhead #tongueineyeball#Hurleywash…”

Ant has also spoken of his bond with the mutt, telling The Sun: “There’s a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley that you can’t describe.”

He insisted: “Hurley’s welfare comes first and we both love him very much. That’s the way it is really.”