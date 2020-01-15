Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Chamisa says ‘enough is enough…. we’ve exhausted all channels’

36,647 5

By Staff Reporter

All is set for a major confrontation in Zimbabwe after opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted his exasperation with the continued blocking of his party events by the government warning “enough is enough…. we’ve exhausted all channels.”

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference following the announcement of election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference following the announcement of election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We’ve exhausted all channels. We can’t continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21st Jan we will deliver the people’s Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may.#peoplesgovernment,” Chamisa tweeted.

Just as Nehanda Radio reported last week Chamisa was today meant to have delivered a State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare, but the police again blocked the event.

Related Articles

Poor debates by MPs rile Chamisa

48,017 15

Chamisa to deliver State of the Nation Address (SONA) on…

70,004 86

Chamisa warms up to Mbeki talks

41,392 59

We are turning on the heat in 2020: Chamisa

51,043 78

The police cited “flimsy excuses that the event cannot proceed because they are busy with the schools that are opening this week, as if the police have anything to do with opening of schools,” deputy party spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said.

“We are noting a disturbing trend where the police are routinely proscribing MDC events and treating the party as a banned organisation in the country. 

“Starting with our scheduled peaceful and constitutional public protests in the various cities that were brutally quelled by the police in August last year, as well as President Nelson Chamisa’s Hope of the Nation Address that was violently proscribed on November 20, 2019, we have noted a very disturbing trend where the police are banning legitimate and constitutional activities by the party.”

The MDC has since postponed their event to Tuesday, January 21, at a venue to be announced. MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said the actions of the police were partisan and political.

“This is the umpteenth time that police have banned our meetings. Only illegitimate, insecure autocrats are afraid of dissent and difference of legitimate expression,” Biti said on Twitter.

A defiant MDC Harare Province tweeted; “The police has banned today’s State Of The Nation Address by the People’s President. But MDC Harare Province stands ready to host and defend the People’s President when he presents the SONA with or without police permission.

“We will not take instructions from a captured agency.” Nehanda Radio

You might also like More from author