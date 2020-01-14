Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Urine baptism sparks domestic violence

By Leonard Ncube

A Victoria Falls man who was arrested for beating up his wife has claimed that the woman was in the habit of “baptising” him with urine.
Dangling-handcuffsThulani Ncube (38) of Chinotimba suburb pleaded guilty to physically abusing Ms Caroline Ngwenya when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

The magistrate slapped him with a four months jail sentence which was wholly suspended on condition that he completes 140 hours of community service.

Ncube said he got angry when his wife poured a bucket of urine on him after a misunderstanding in November last year.

“We had a misunderstanding after I came home late. She poured a bucket of urine on me as she usually does,” said Ncube.

The couple has no children but Ncube has three from a previous marriage.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Ncube punched his wife before pulling her hair.

“On November 6 and at 8.45pm, the two had a misunderstanding after the accused arrived home late. The accused punched the complainant on the face and pulled her dreadlocks,” said the prosecutor.

A report was made to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest. The Chronicle

