‘My heart has stopped bleeding’…. Zim dad as son graduates from Lander University, USA

When Jason Mutematsine lost his wife to a combination of Zimbabwean problems, lack of medicines, dilapidated hospitals and inability to access medicine in 2011, he and his two boys all hoped for a bright future.

Self-employed in a dying economy, he was desperate to at least find a place for one child in college. Ms. Lois Mufuka Martin, who has a sense of humor about Zimbabwean English, says that Mr. Mutematsine addressed the matter at hand in this fashion.

“Mother, I must cry” he said.

“What seems to be the problem?” Ms. Lois asked.

“Mother, if I do not cy, I will die.”

He repeated. “I have been told you have a kind heart. I pray that you may find it in your heart to consider my son for the Mufuka Foundation scholarship at Lander University.”

Ms Lois says that when she reviewed Mutematsine’s case, she found that as a waya-waya trader, ( a hustler) he had no verifiable income. The rest is history.

Celebrating Tatenda Mutematsine’s graduation from Lander University in the US is a group of Zimbabwe students under the sponsorship of Mufuka Family Foundation.

Tatenda, second from right stands proudly with his father next to him (in white tie)..Ms. Lois (as she is lovingly called) in glasses is at extreme left.

Ms Lois has made a point of studying Zimbabwe names, which she says tell stories of their own. She is surrounded by such names as Evidence, Learnmore, Beauty, Last, Forget and many others.

Mufuka Foundation is funded by Douglas Mufuka MD and his wife Jean in honor of their father, the late Brigadier Miles Mufuka of the Salvation Army.

Asked for comment, at the graduation of his son, Mutematsine said that his heart has stopped bleeding.