Kadoma crash death toll rises to 6

By Victor Maphosa

The number of people who died in a road accident in which a Kadoma-bound Bakers Inn truck collided head-on with a private vehicle last Friday has risen to six following the death of one of the 12 seriously injured, who were admitted to Kadoma Hospital.

File picture of accident
Police have also named five victims of the horror crash.
“The deceased are Norman Manjere (44) of ZRP Kadoma main camp, Juliet Chinembiri (35) of Rimuka, Kadoma, Aysha Muhawo (26) of Rio Zimbabwe, Kadoma, Agara Faki (37) and Godknows Kuseka both from Rimuka.

“We are still to communicate with the next of kin for the sixth victim and the name will be released as soon as they are informed,” deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said.

Five people were killed, while 12 others were injured when a Kadoma-bound Baker’s Inn truck and a Toyota Granvia travelling to Harare collided at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The lorry had two passengers, while the Toyota Granvia had 15 passengers on board. Four people in the Granvia, including the driver, died on the spot while another person died on admission to Kadoma Hospital. The Herald

